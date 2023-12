DAYTON — An area police department is hosting a “Can” The Cruiser food drive.

Dayton police will be hosting the event on Friday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 335 W. Third Street.

The police department said it will be collecting non-perishable food items such as canned goods, noodles, and pasta sauces.

The donated items will be donated to House of Bread.

