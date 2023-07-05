Area police department holding ‘Catalytic Convertor Marking Event’ in hopes of deterring thefts

KETTERING — An area police department is taking another step to deter catalytic converter thefts in the area.

Kettering Police Department along with the National Insurance Crime Bureau and Midas are hosting the event on July 15 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event will be held at Midas Auto Repair on East Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

During the event, your catalytic converter will be etched with the last 8 of your vehicle’s VIN and sprayed with orange, heat-resistant spray paint to deter thefts.

Thirty-minute time slots can be reserved by contacting Lt. Moore at 937-296-3335 or Officer Johnson at 937-296-2458.

Kettering police said they hope to host more of these events in the future.





