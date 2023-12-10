Area police department to hold microchipping event

KETTERING — Does your pet need to be microchipped?

The Kettering Police Department and the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center are hosting a microchipping event on January 13th, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at 2861 Bobbie Place, the old Fire Station.

The microchip costs $10, the police department said.

Those who are interested need to preregister for the event, which can be done by calling the police department’s animal resource officer, Shelly Davis, at (937)371-3652.

