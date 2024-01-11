Area police department asking for help identifying theft suspects

KETTERING — An area police department is asking for help identifying two theft suspects.

The Kettering Police Department is working to identify two suspects in recent thefts from Kroger on E. Dorothy Lane. The thefts occurred between January 5th through the 9th.

One suspect was seen getting into a red Ford Escape being driven by someone else.

The other suspect left the store on foot.

The police department shared photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact Ptl. Schomburg at (937)296-2555, reference reports #24-001650 and #24-004648.

