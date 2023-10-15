Area police department asking for help identifying theft suspect

RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to the police department, the suspect stole keys out of a locker at Planet Fitness, got into the victim’s car, stole the victim’s wallet and proceeded to use the victim’s credit cards at local stores.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information that can help police is asked to contact Det. Ritchie at (937)233-1801 Ext 453 or Sritchie@riversideoh.gov.

