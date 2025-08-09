Area police conduct undercover alcohol permit check ahead of new school year

FRANKLIN — An area police department recently carried out an undercover alcohol permit check.

The Franklin Division of Police said the check, done in collaboration with the Springboro Police Department, was done ahead of the new school year starting to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors.

“The operation revealed that the majority of permit holders upheld the law by not selling or providing alcohol to minors,” the department shared on social media.

One business was found to have sold alcohol to a minor. The department didn’t name the business, but said appropriate legal action will be taken against the person responsible.

“It’s commendable to see businesses adhering to regulations and prioritizing the safety of our youth,” the department said.

