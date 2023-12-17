Area police agency issues preventative door tags as reminders against potential thefts

A local police department is leaving friendly reminders to help prevent thefts.

The Tipp City Police Department wrote on its social media page that they are leaving preventative door tags on residents’ doors.

“We wanted to send out a friendly reminder to make sure your garage door is closed after dark and to lock your vehicles and remove valuables from them,” the department said.

They said that officers have door hangers to pass out in case they come across any of those conditions.





