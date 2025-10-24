Area organization hosts 5K run to raise money for childhood cancer

DAYTON — On Saturday, October 25th, the Ohio Lions District 13-OH6 is hosting its annual STEPS 5K Run/ 1K Walk to raise money for childhood cancer research.
The event will take place at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton at 10 a.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- City of Dayton, RTA to open temporary police substation downtown
- Coffee stand with over 20,000 drink combinations eyes another Miami Valley location
- Social Security recipients to get 2.8% COLA increase in 2026
Over 91,000 children lose their lives to cancer every year, and it’s the number one killer of disease in children under the age of 15, according to a spokesperson.
To participate, registration is $25 per person and includes a T-shirt.
All funds raised will be donated to Oncology Research Centers at area children’s hospitals.
Awards will be given to the top runners, along with a costume contest.
Participants can register online at Steps13OH6.org or the morning of the event, starting at 9 a.m.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group