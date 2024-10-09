Area native in west Florida decides to ride out Hurricane Milton

Hundreds of thousands of people left Florida to get away from Hurricane Milton but some stayed and have Ohio connections.

Butler County native Paige Bucheit is one of those people.

She and her husband know Hurricane Milton is coming.

“High winds, we are expecting to lose power so we stocked up on food supplies and water,” Bucheit said.

The couple lives in Wesley Chapel, about 20 miles north of Tampa.

But after doing research, and watching the weather, they decided to stay home and ride out the storm.

“We are not in an evacuation zone. That is the number one reason we are staying,” Bucheit said.

The second reason is their relatives.

They live about 40 miles east and were forced to evacuate.

“We’ve got his sister, her fiance, and their dog staying with us just for the hurricane,” Bucheit said.

She has lived in Florida for four years and has dealt with hurricanes but admitted this one feels different.

“The mayor and surrounding counties saying ‘get out or you’ll die’ and are taking it very seriously,” she said.

Bucheit wants her family to know she’s taking the hurricane very seriously too.

“I’ve got some nervous grandmas texting me to reconsider,” she said.

But she said she wants them to know she feels safe and prepared.

