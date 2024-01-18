Area native killed in WWII to be laid to rest

RICHMOND, Ind. — An area native who died in World War II will finally be laid to rest.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gene Walker, a Richmond native, will be buried Jan. 26 at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, according to a media release.

Walker was an MF Sherman Tank commander.

>> Local officer released from hospital after suspect crashed into cruiser during chase, shooting

His unit was in battle with German forces in November 1944 when 27-year-old Walker was killed in action after his tank was hit with a tank round.

While studying unresolved American losses the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined one set of unidentified remains possibly belonged to Walker.

Walker was officially announced on July 21, 2023,

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, Margraten, Netherlands, along with others still missing from World War II.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.





©2024 Cox Media Group