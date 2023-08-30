Area lineworkers headed to Florida to offer aid during Hurricane Idalia

WAPAKONETA — Area lineworkers are headed to Florida to help with possible power outages caused by Hurricane Idalia.

Lineworkers from Wapakoneta along with lineworkers from Byran and Bowling Green left for Florida Tuesday, according to a social media post by The City of Wapakoneta.

>> Hurricane Idalia: Powerful storm takes aim at Florida’s Big Bend area (Live updates)

The lineworkers will help restore power in the aftermath of the hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia is forecast to grow into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm by the time it moves inland.

Residents in the path should heed advice & evacuation orders by local officials in these areas.

