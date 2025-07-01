Area first responders swim to reach shooting victim under bridge; Juvenile suspect arrested

RICHMOND, Indiana — First responders had to swim to reach a juvenile shooting victim in Richmond over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with the Richmond Police Department.

The shooting was reported under the bridge at North 17th Street and Maple Drive around 4:17 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers got into the water to reach the victim and provide life-saving care, the spokesperson said.

Officers, medics and firefighters worked together to carry to juvenile across the water and up the bridge.

Medics took the victim to Reid Health, where they were stabilized and later transferred to another hospital for advanced care, according to the spokesperson.

It is unclear how serious the victim’s injuries are.

Detectives responded to the scene and began processing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Authorities identified a juvenile suspect and detained them at another location.

The juvenile was arrested and transported to a juvenile detention facility. The suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately available.

The spokesperson said investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young victim and their loved ones. This act of violence is heartbreaking, and a painful reminder that we must do more to keep weapons out of the hands of juveniles. There is zero tolerance for gun violence in our community, and we will continue working with our partners to hold offenders accountable and protect our youth,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

