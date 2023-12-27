Area dispatcher receives promotion, Sheriff’s Office says

MERCER COUNTY — An area dispatcher has been promoted, according to a social media post.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotion of Dispatcher Alexis Metz.

Metz has been promoted to Dispatch Supervisor.

Metz started in May 2022 and “quickly became a valuable asset to our dispatch center,” the post said.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office recognized how “instrumental” Metz is in training new staff members.

“We are very proud to have Alexis working for our office and know that she will do great things in her career,” the post said.

