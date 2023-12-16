Area city announces Christmas tree pick-up schedule

TROY — The City of Troy announced it will be collecting non-artificial Christmas trees after Christmas.

Pickup will take place from December 27 to January 31, the city said in a social media post.

All decorations, lights, and stands must be removed, and the tree must be un-bagged, the city said.

Residents are asked to place their tree at the curb for collection.

For more information, you can call the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at 937-335-1914.





