Another local county reports uptick in vehicle thefts; searching for persons of interest

GREENE COUNTY — Deputies in Greene County are asking for the public’s help after an uptick in recent vehicle thefts.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said they have seen an uptick in vehicle thefts, mostly Kias and Hyundais, throughout the county.

Deputies shared photos on social media of the car they believed to be involved as well as persons of interest.

Deputies urged the public to not approach the suspects or the car.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Terral at (937) 562-4814.

