Annual tree lighting ceremony set for Friday in Troy

TROY — A local community has released the details for its upcoming tree lighting.

The city of Troy’s Grand Illumination will take place on Friday, Nov. 24. During the event, the city’s tree at the center of the Public Square will be lit.

>> Child hit by 4-wheeler in West Carrollton

Festivities start around 5 p.m. and the tree lighting itself will take place at approximately 7 p.m.

The event will cause the square to be closed until 9 p.m. on Friday, city officials shared on social media.

© 2023 Cox Media Group