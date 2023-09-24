Annual Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute continues today

DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute’s 52nd annual Oktoberfest continues today.

The event will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on the museum grounds, according to the art institute’s website.

“Oktoberfest, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, features live music, family activities, outstanding artisans, delicious food, a Weingarten and, of course, an amazing selection of more than 50 craft and international beers,” the website said.

Live music will be featured on two stages throughout the weekend. There will be traditional German music in the Food Court and a variety of bands, event organizers said.

There will be special happy hour prices from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors (60+) and youth (7-18). Children 6 and under attend for free.

For more information about the event, you can visit the DAI's website here.





