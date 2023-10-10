Annual fall leaf collection program to begin this week in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — The annual leaf collection program will begin in Englewood this week.

The Englewood Service Department will collect leaves throughout the whole city at least once a week, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Residents should rake their leaves into the street, approximately six inches away from the gutter to allow rainwater to flow into the catch basins.

Residents are reminded that leaves will not be picked up from under, between, or around parked cars and that they should avoid putting grass clippings, tree branches, or brush with their leaves. These items clog the vacuum units and will not be picked up.

They are also reminded to not try and rake as trucks are going by, bagged leaves will be collected during normal trash pickup.





