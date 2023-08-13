Annual ‘Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social’ returns today to Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP. — An annual event is happening today in Washington Township.

The annual “Cruise-In to the Ice Cream Social” will take place today from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Washington Township RecPlex on Miamisburg Centerville Road, the township announced on its website.

There will be different makes and models of classic cars on display. Kids will also get the chance to explore various police, fire, and SWAT vehicles.

In addition, there will be games and food, including ice cream.

An estimated 4,000 community members came to last year’s event and over 250 participated in the car show, the township said.

If you attending the event, all entrances to the Washington Township RecPlex will be closed on Miamisburg Centerville Road, the township wrote on social media.

“Attendees should enter through the McEwen Road entrance, next to the RecPlex West/Joyce Young Center building and behind the Subaru dealership,” the township said.

