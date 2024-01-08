Annual Air Force Marathon registration fees increase next month

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — If you want to participate in any of the annual Wright-Patterson Air Force Base races, register soon because prices will be increasing, according to a spokesperson from the 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs.

On Feb. 7, registration for the full and half marathons, Marathon Relay and Tailwind Trot will increase by $10, while the 10K and 5K will increase by $5.

Prices for the “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge” series full and half marathon will increase by $30, the spokesperson said.

Those who are active duty, Guard members, veterans, reservists, retired military, and ROTC cadets will be offered a $10 discount for the in-person full or half marathon, relay, and challenge series, or a $5 discount for the 10K and 5K.

For those who want to register before Feb. 6, here are the registration prices:

Full marathon: $95

Half marathon: $85

10K: $50

5K: $35

Tailwind Trot: $15

“Fly! Fight! Win!” Challenge full marathon: $175

“Fly! Fight! Win!” Challenge half marathon: $165

Marathon relay: $220

Virtual race options are available for those who wish to join but cannot make it in person, the spokesperson said.

Registration for the virtual full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K is $50.

On Feb. 7, virtual race prices will increase by $5.

The Air Force Marathon will take place on Sept. 21, the spokesperson said.

The 5K, Tailwind Trot, and a gourmet pasta dinner are scheduled for Sept. 20.

For more information about race weekend, visit the Air Force Marathon website.

