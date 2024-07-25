Animal shelter warns of scammers targeting Montgomery County pet owners

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) has issued a warning about a scam targeting pet owners.

They say someone is claiming to be with ARC and contacting the owners of lost pets, according to a social media post.

The scammers claim to have found that pet and tell the owner that to process claiming the pet, they must verify a code will be sent to them.

“Do not fall victim to this scam,” ARC said on its Facebook page. “If you receive a similar message or phone call, do not engage or click any links and hang up the phone.”

ARC reminds pet owners they will always ask them to come to the shelter to identify their pets.

They can also call (937) 898-4457 if an owner receives a call that they are not sure is legitimate.

