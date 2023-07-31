Animal safety top concern for officials at this year’s Greene County Fair

XENIA — Fairgoers are getting ready for the second day of the 184th Annual Greene County Fair.

The gates will be opening at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday, according to the fair’s website.

Many of these festivities will feature animals.

NewsCenter 7′s Kayla McDermott says keeping the animals safe is a top concern for fair officials, especially with the high temperatures we had last week, coupled with the humidity and strong UV rays.

There will be a wide range of animals at the Greene County Fair. This includes cows, horses, chickens, rabbits, and sheep.

McDermott says they must deal with these excessive temperatures for hours every day.

NewsCenter 7 reported last year that a couple of chickens died because of the extreme heat which forced some owners to take their chickens and rabbits home early.

This year, fair officials have added some features to the animal pens to help keep them safe.

“In order to make sure our animals are safe in the barns we have installed big fans this year that are moving the air through there to keep the animals nice and cool,” Kala Benton, Greene County Fair Director told NewsCenter 7 Sunday. “So, those are on full power and ready to go. But as always, we’re checking the weather and making sure that the weather is looking good, and the animals are safe in the barns.”

There are also shaded areas and plenty of water for the animals.

McDermott said people can also bring food donations. If they do, they will receive a discounted ticket to the Greene County Fair.

They can also shop at the vendors, get some food, and check out all the animals.

The fair is going on until Saturday, August 5.

For more information about this year’s fair, visit this website.

