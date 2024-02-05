Animal resource center warns pet owners of new scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has issued a scam alert.

Someone claiming to be with the resource center is contacting owners of lost pets and pretending the pets have been found, according to its social media.

The scammer is telling owners that they need to verify a code sent to them to claim their pet.

The resource center wants pet owners to ignore these messages or phone calls.

If your pet is lost and ends up at the shelter, the resource center said they will always ask you to come in and identify the pet.

If you receive a message or call that you aren’t sure is legitimate, call the center’s direct line at (937) 898-4457.

