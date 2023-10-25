An Ohio father vanished six years ago; police just arrested his son

TOLEDO — A man has been charged with the murder of his father six years after he was reported missing from Toledo.

Timothy Darrow, 39, was indicted by a grand jury this week for the murder of his father, Alvin Darrow, according to WTOL in Toledo.

Alvin, 63, was reported missing in June 2017 by one of his two sons. His house was left open and his dogs had not been cared for, but his wallet and car were still there.

To this day, Alvin has not been found.

Cold Case detectives with the Toledo Police Department continued to work on Alvin’s case, which led to his son being charged. Timothy was already in custody on an unrelated charge when he was charged with his father’s murder, WTVG in Toledo reported.

A second person, Michael Johnson, was charged with obstructing justice. He’s not currently in custody.

