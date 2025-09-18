An attempt at rain

DAYTON — Rain chances are still in the forecast. Approaching Sunday night an area of low pressure will move closer to the Valley and attempt to flatten the ridge of high pressure that’s been holding firm. Our chances are dependent on the strength of the low.

Currently, our best chance for rain looks to be Monday night into Tuesday. With that said our chances start Sunday night and linger through Wednesday. A few “gloomy” days are helpful, but won’t break the drought across SW Ohio.

Regional Futurecast

We need an extended period of steady heavier rain in order to clear us from the dry conditions. At this time the Dayton International Airport (DAY) is now over three inches of rain behind since August 1st.

©2025 Cox Media Group