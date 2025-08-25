The amount of clouds you see is dependent on the location

DAYTON — We have a wind out of the northwest on Monday afternoon, which is pulling down drier and cooler air, but it’s also pulling in a bit of moisture from Lake Michigan.

This means if you live to the northwest of Dayton, you are closer to that moisture fetch and will likely see a few more clouds passing over than if you live farther south and east.

Aug. 25, 2025 Weather Images

There is even the possibility of a stray shower in some of that flow, but with dry air at the surface, any rain may evaporate before it hits the ground.

The clouds will clear overnight tonight, and the clear skies, combined with low humidity, will promote very effective radiational cooling. This means temperatures are going to tumble after the sun sets tonight.

Aug. 25, 2025 Weather Images

Waking up for your Tuesday morning, many of us will be in the 40s and right around 50 degrees in Dayton, running around 15 degrees below average! Most of your Tuesday will be in the 60s with a high near 71, also running about 13 degrees below average.

Aug. 25, 2025 Weather Images

