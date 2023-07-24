American Red Cross offers 3-night New York getaway for lucky donor

The American Red Cross scheduled several blood drives throughout the month of August and requested the public’s attendance to prevent a blood shortage.

The organization provided a list of blood drive dates for the month of August so that donors could help prevent a blood shortage in the future.

“When a donor makes and keeps an appointment to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead, they can help ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment, and people with lifelong blood disorders can get the blood they count on,” a spokesperson for the organization said.

The Red Cross looked particularly for type O negative, type O positive, and type B negative blood types and platelet donors.

The organization also planned for a celebration of the summer of sharks with the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench, a partnership with Warner Bros.

Those who donated through August 12 would be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Furthermore, those donating through the month of August were eligible for a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

Donors of all blood types could schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). More information about the giveaway could be found at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

The blood drive dates in Miami Valley were as follows:

Champaign County

Saint Paris

Date: August 14, 2023



Time: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.





Location: Evans-Purk Building, 115 South Church Street

Urbana

Date: August 7, 2023



Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.





Location: First Presbyterian Church, 116 West Court Street



Date: August 10, 2023



Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.





Location: 4H Activity Building, 384 Park Avenue

Logan County

Bellefontaine

Date: August 8, 2023



Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.





Location: First United Methodist Church, 201 North Main Street

Miami County

Troy

Date: August 10, 2023



Time: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.





Location: Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch, 3060 South County Road 25A

Montgomery County

Dayton

Date: August 3, 2023



Time: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.



Location: Village at Dayton Mall, 2792 Miamisburg Centerville Road





