American Red Cross hosting several local blood drives ahead of holiday season

MIAMI VALLEY — The American Red Cross will be hosting several local blood drives leading up to the holiday season.

The Red Cross is asking donors to give blood or platelets waiting for care over the holidays, a spokesperson said.

“From a record number of people expected to travel to seasonal illnesses and the potential for hazardous winter weather, it can be difficult for the Red Cross to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months,” said Don Hawkins.”

There will be several blood donation chances across the area.

Clark County:

Dec. 12- Cliff Park High School from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (821 N Limestone Street)



Dec. 26- Lawrenceville Church of God from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. (3131 Fox Hollow Road)

Greene County

Dec. 10- Xenia Church of Christ from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. (444 Country Club Drive)



Dec. 14- Be Hope Church from 1:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. (1850 North Fairfield Road)



Dec. 20- Om Shanti Hall/Hindu Temple of Dayton- 1 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. (2615 Temple Lane)

Logan County

Dec. 11- Belle Center United Methodist Church- 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. (101 S Center Street)

Montgomery County

Dec. 20- American Legion Post- 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. (5046 Nebraska Ave)



Dec. 21- Dayton Mall- 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. (2792 Miamisburg Centerville Road)



Dec. 28- Dayton Office- 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. (370 W First Street)

People can make appointments to donate blood and keep up the national blood supply to start the new year.

To make an appointment online, you can visit either the Red Cross Blood Donor App or this website.

