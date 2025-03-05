‘Always things you run into;’ People react to delayed opening for Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s

HUBER HEIGHTS — Future Buc-ee’s customers will have to wait a little longer after it was announced that its new Huber Heights gas station won’t open this year.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the company said Monday some early project hiccups “delayed our schedule,” according to a Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development Stan Beard.

“While 2025 is no longer feasible, we are targeting the first quarter of 2026,” he said.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher got people’s reactions at the Montgomery County site, as reported on News Center 7 at 6:00.

“You were excited that Buc-ee’s was coming to you?” he asked.

“Oh yeah,” answered James Webb. “Oh yeah. Love it.”

Fletcher said that crews broke ground on the gas station back in August. Webb lives in Huber Heights. He said he’s never been to one and was excited to go because of all the buzz around the news.

“All the pumps, all the variety of things that they sell. I think, you know, one shop, get everything,” he said.”

Fletcher reports the construction got delayed in November. That’s when Huber Heights and Clark County were battling over the rights to sewage and water for the gas station.

“There’s always things you run into. It slows things up. And just like with the water system thing,” said Robert Oliver.

He also told Fletcher that he had recently retired from the water industry and was used to seeing construction delays.

Oliver said people are worried about the traffic.

“It’d be the first one in a while. So, there’d be people from all over come in,” he said.

Fletcher asked both Oliver and Webb if they expected any more delays.

“I don’t think they’d be true to they were. I think they got it all planned out,” said Webb.

“We’ll see. Time will tell. Yeah. You can always run into things when you’re building,” said Oliver.

Fletcher contacted Huber Heights about the Buc-ee’s delay.

The city manager said their engineering team is working closely with Buc-ee’s team to find a solution. They added that they are still excited to move this project forward.

