Less than 1,000 outages reported across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Less than 1,000 outages have been reported across the Miami Valley Sunday morning.
As of 8:50 a.m. Sunday, approximately 667 outages have been reported across the Miami Valley.
AES is reporting 667 total outages, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
Here are the latest outages with AES Ohio:
- Montgomery- 389
- Greene- 149
- Preble - 1
- Warren - 1
- Clinton - 110
- Fayette - 17
We will continue to update this story.
