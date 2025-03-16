Less than 1,000 outages reported across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Less than 1,000 outages have been reported across the Miami Valley Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As of 8:50 a.m. Sunday, approximately 667 outages have been reported across the Miami Valley.

TRENDING STORIES:

AES is reporting 667 total outages, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

Here are the latest outages with AES Ohio:

Montgomery- 389

Greene- 149

Preble - 1

Warren - 1

Clinton - 110

Fayette - 17

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group