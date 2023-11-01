All lanes closed on SB I-75 in Dayton following crash involving semi

A crash involving a semi has closed all lanes of Southbound Interstate 75 in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night to SB I-75 at Stanley on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that all lanes are closed while officers investigate the crash but could not provide any additional details.

OHDOT cameras show traffic is being rerouted onto Stanley Avenue from Southbound Interstate 75.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a semi rolled over.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

SB I-75 at Stanley Avenue Photo from: OHDOT

