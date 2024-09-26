UPDATE: Right lanes closed after semi fire on I-75 SB in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @2:35 a.m.
A semi-fire has caused traffic issues on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.
Deputies and firefighters responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of a semi-fire on I-75 SB at Needmore Road.
ODOT cameras showed the semi full of flames when firefighters arrived.
Initial scanner traffic indicates the contraflow lane is back open on I-75 SB, but the right lanes remain closed.
Traffic is exiting off I-75 SB at Needmore.
We will update this story.
