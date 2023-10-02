UPDATE: All lanes reopen after crash on SB I-75 in Harrison Township; 2 hospitalized

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 9:21 A.M.

All lanes on Southbound Interstate 75 have been reopened following a multi-vehicle crash, dispatchers confirm.

UPDATE @9:00 A.M.

Two people are hospitalized and all lanes remain closed following a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Harrison Township Monday morning.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on SB I-75 due to crash in Harrison Twp.

Deputies and medics were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. to the area of SB I-75 near Needmore Road on initial reports of a crash, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

All lanes of SB I-75 remain closed between Needmore and Wagner Ford Roads.

Medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital and another was taken to Grandview Medical Center, according to dispatchers.

Multiple vehicles were involved in this wreck.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

At least one person is hurt and all lanes are closed following a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County Monday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 7:45 a.m. to the area of SB I-75 near Needmore Road, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

All lanes of SB I-75 are closed between Needmore and Wagner Ford Roads.

Several vehicles are involved in this crash and least one person is hurt, according to dispatchers.

