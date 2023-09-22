UPDATE: All lanes reopened after crash EB US-35 in Montgomery County

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:00 a.m.:
All lanes have reopened following a crash on Eastbound U.S. 35 Friday morning.
UPDATE: @8:39 a.m.:
A crash on Eastbound U.S. 35 is causing delays in Dayton Friday morning.
Dayton Police officers were dispatched just after 8 a.m. to the area of EB U.S. 35 at Abbey Avenue on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.
A truck hauling a wood chipper jackknifed and is causing delays.
News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and reports the right lane is open.
The crash is under investigation.
-INITIAL STORY-
There are also reports of a fuel spill.
Traffic is backed up on Eastbound 35 past Gettysburg Avenue.
News Center 7 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.
