UPDATE: Left lanes blocked due to crash on EB I-70 in Huber Heights; Officers, medics on scene

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 3:56 a.m.

The left lanes are closed after a crash on Eastbound Interstate 70 in Huber Heights early Monday morning.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked due to crash on EB I-70 in Huber Heights

Officers and medics were dispatched just before 3 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on EB I-70 near State Route 202.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that officers and medics are at the scene but provided no other information.

ODOT cameras show all lanes were blocked before they reopened the right side of the highway.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

We will continue to provide updates.

-INITIAL STORY-

All lanes are blocked on Eastbound Interstate 70 while officers and medics are on the scene of a crash in Huber Heights early Monday morning.

Huber Heights Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 3 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

ODOT cameras are indicating that all lanes are blocked while officers and medics are at the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that at least two vehicles are involved and at least one person is hurt.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information about this crash.

