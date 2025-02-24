Local

Air Taxis in the Miami Valley? - Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

By WHIO Staff
air taxis top story
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Dayton is the birthplace of aviation, and now our community is contributing to the future of flight as well.

News Center 7 Lead Investigative Reporter John Bedell takes you across the country for an exclusive look at the testing facility behind a new, innovative aircraft.

How it’s making its way here, and the economic impact it could have propelling the Miami Valley towards the future—Today on News Center 7 beginning at 5 PM.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

0 of 28

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read