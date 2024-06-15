Air Quality Alert issued Saturday, Sunday, Monday for parts of the region

DAYTON — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of the Miami Valley ahead of high temperatures.

The Air Quality Alert has been issued for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”.

The AQI forecast for Saturday is 101, Sunday is 119 and Monday is 105.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to increase throughout the weekend into the mid-to-upper 90s with abundant sunshine and light winds.

These conditions are favorable for ground-level ozone formation, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission said.

The general public is not likely to be affected and for most people, it is ok to be active outside, but take more breaks and do less strenuous activities, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission advised.

For more information visit MiamiValleyAir.org

