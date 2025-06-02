Air Quality Alert issued for parts of region Tuesday

An air quality alert has been issued for Tuesday, June 3.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency have issued an Air Quality Alert for several counties Tuesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is 105. Anything at or above a 101 is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” such as older adults, children, and those with respiratory and cardiac diseases, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

TRENDING STORIES:

The counties under Air Quality Alert are:

Clark County

Darke County

Greene County

Miami County

Montgomery County

Preble County

Shelby County

The levels of ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Officials suggest taking these measures to help reduce ozone:

Carpool, bike, walk, or take the bus

Get gas after 8 p.m.

Do not idle your vehicle because the exhaust contributes to air pollution

Mow your lawn in the evening and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment

For additional actions and information, visit miamivalleyair.org or call (937) 223-6323.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group