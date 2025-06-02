Air Quality Alert issued for parts of region Tuesday

An air quality alert has been issued for Tuesday, June 3.
The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency have issued an Air Quality Alert for several counties Tuesday.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is 105. Anything at or above a 101 is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” such as older adults, children, and those with respiratory and cardiac diseases, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.
The counties under Air Quality Alert are:
- Clark County
- Darke County
- Greene County
- Miami County
- Montgomery County
- Preble County
- Shelby County
The levels of ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.
Officials suggest taking these measures to help reduce ozone:
- Carpool, bike, walk, or take the bus
- Get gas after 8 p.m.
- Do not idle your vehicle because the exhaust contributes to air pollution
- Mow your lawn in the evening and avoid using gas-powered lawn equipment
For additional actions and information, visit miamivalleyair.org or call (937) 223-6323.
