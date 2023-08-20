Air Quality Alert issued for parts of region today due to expected heat, humidity

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region are under an Air Quality Alert today due to the expected heat and humidity.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission issued an ozone Air Quality Alert (AQA) today for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties until midnight tonight, an MVPRC spokesperson said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s to low 90s today with sunny skies and light-to-moderate southernly winds.

MVPRC says those conditions are favorable for ground-level ozone formation. The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is expected to be 101 today.

Any reading at 101 or above is considered, “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” the spokesperson said.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has also issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler and Warren counties until midnight tonight.

To get AQI updates in your region, visit this website.

