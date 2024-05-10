‘Ahead of the game;’ Springfield schools approve purchase of cellphone pouches

SPRINGFIELD — Clark County’s largest school district is taking a big step with cellphones to protect students and the educational process.

Springfield City Schools agreed to spend $125,000 to purchase Yondr pouches that will hold phones for 7-12 grade students next school year.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, the pouches are designed to keep the phone away from the hands and eyes of students who should be interacting with their teachers.

Deborah Swank has a son at Roosevelt Middle School in Springfield. He’s one of the 3,000 students who would be issued a Yondr pouch to keep their phones in while in the classroom.

“I don’t know, I think it’s something you have to go through and see if it would work with kids or not,” Swank said.

News Center 7 spotted students walking in and out of the high school on Friday with their phones right in their hands. As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Yondr pouches are the school district’s attempt to thread the needle between preserving students’ ability to make calls in emergencies and not allowing them to be distractions to themselves or others.

“Several research studies have shown that by eliminating cell phones from the classroom, students show improved academic performance including increased comprehension, mindfulness, and decreased anxiety,” the district said in a statement.

Springfield High School freshman, Oliver Gaskins thinks the pouches will work once everyone gets used to it and as long as everyone still has the ability to grab the phone when needed.

“Yeah, definitely during an emergency situation I would want my phone,” Gaskins said.

The district said it feels like the move puts them “ahead of the game” concerning proposed legislation relating to cellphones in schools.





