AES Ohio announces new company president

DAYTON — The AES Corporation has announced the appointment of the new AES Ohio president.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: AES names Zagzebski new President, CEO of AES Ohio

Tom Raga has been promoted after previously serving as Vice President of AES U.S. Utilities, an AES Ohio spokesperson said.

“Tom is an outstanding leader for AES at the local and national level,” said Ken Zagzebski. “Tom has helped lead AES Ohio in its transformation from a vertically integrated utility to an electric transmission and distribution company. The process was comprised of multiple state and federal regulatory decisions, and Tom’s leadership was a key to our success.”

Zagzebski will remain SVP of AES, President Utilities and CEO of AES Ohio.

News Center 7 previously reported that he was named CEO back in August.

>>‘It really hurts;’ Tornado strikes historic church, nearby cemetery

Raga will be in charge of the utility’s budget, advancing the customer’s utility experience, growth regulatory, government affairs, and community impact projects, according to the spokesperson.

“I look forward to continuing the important work our team has been doing for customers in Ohio and accelerating the energy transition happening in West Central Ohio,” said Raga. “Above all, AES remains focused on providing safe and reliable power while continuing our long-standing leadership and involvement in the community.”

He has been with AES since 2010 and held management roles. Raga was also a vice president at Sinclair Community College and a former member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

AES Indiana also named Brandi Davis-Handy as its new president on Wednesday.

©2024 Cox Media Group