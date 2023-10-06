Adult, juvenile taken to hospital after crashing into pole in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Harrison Township Thursday.

Around 5 p.m. deputies from the Harrison Township substation were called to the area of State Route 48 at Turner Road for a crash with injuries, according to a media release.

An initial investigation found that a car was on Turner Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto southbound SR-48.

>> Dayton police recruit seriously injured in SR-4 crash stable; 2 released from hospital

The car was turning left when it slid on wet pavement over the curb and head-on into an RTA pole.

The adult female driver suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

An adult female passenger was taken to Kettering Health Dayton and a juvenile female in the backseat was taken to Children’s Hospital.

Speed and weather contributions are believed to have contributed to the crash, according to deputies.

The condition of the two injured was not included in the media release.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is available.





©2023 Cox Media Group