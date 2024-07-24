‘Absolutely horrific;’ 4 puppies die after being fed rat poison, Ohio pound says

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation is underway after four puppies were found dead after possibly being fed rat poison, according to an Ohio dog pound.

On Friday morning dog wardens were called out to Kaylor Roadd Northwest just south of Soehnlen Road Northwest and discovered a “horrific scene of abuse,” the Tuscarawas County Dog Pound said in a social media post.

Dog wardens found three deceased dogs and one still alive, but it was “suffering horribly.” The fourth dog was euthanized immediantly. They are believed to have been littermates who were under a year old.

>> Father of 3-year-old rescued from roach-infested Fairborn apartment charged; mother to be sentenced

Veterinarians believe the four puppies, were killed by being fed rat poison, the post said.

“Animals who are poisoned like this will bleed into their chests and abdomens and eventually suffocate to death,” the post said. “Physical exam of the dogs showed signs of this type of death.”

It is believed that the dogs were poisoned and dumped on Thursday.

“It is absolutely horrific to think of the suffering these dogs experienced,” the post said. “We know the likelihood of finding who is responsible is slim, but we have to try. Someone needs to be held accountable for this horrible abuse.”

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to reach out to the Tuscarawas County Dog Pound.

**WARNING...GRAPHIC CONTENT** At 10am Friday morning, the dog wardens were called out to Kaylor Rd NW just south of... Posted by Tuscarawas County Dog Pound on Friday, July 19, 2024

























©2024 Cox Media Group