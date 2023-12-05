AAA warning drivers to watch for ‘icy, slick spots’ during morning commute

MIAMI VALLEY — Miami Valley residents should expect a mix of snow and rain Tuesday morning, according to Storm Center 7 team of Meteorologists.

Continuing weather coverage resumes Tuesday morning with Storm Center 7 Meteorologists Britley Ritz and Nick Dunn with the latest weather conditions and live updates, starting at 4:30 a.m.

>>Tuesday’s winter weather: Timing and location of snow, rain showers in the Miami Valley

A rainy night and morning light snow could make roads icy as temperatures drop during the overnight hours, according to a AAA spokesperson.

They are warning drivers to be cautious of any slick and icy spots during Tuesday morning’s commute.

Grassy and elevated surfaces are expected to ice first.

>>Impactful winter weather this week; 10 tips to prep your car for changing conditions

AAA is also offering these tips for drivers to follow:

Slow down: Accelerate, turn, and brake gradually. Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.

Accelerate, turn, and brake gradually. Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you. Do not tailgate: Normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be extended to a minimum of eight to ten seconds when driving on slippery surfaces. The extra time will provide additional braking room should a sudden stop become necessary.

Normal following distances of three to four seconds on dry pavement should be extended to a minimum of eight to ten seconds when driving on slippery surfaces. The extra time will provide additional braking room should a sudden stop become necessary. Watch the traffic ahead: Slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, fishtailing cars, sideways skids, or emergency flashers ahead.

Slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, fishtailing cars, sideways skids, or emergency flashers ahead. Never use cruise control on slippery roads: Patches of ice can cause unexpected wheel spin and use of cruise control can slow driver response.

Patches of ice can cause unexpected wheel spin and use of cruise control can slow driver response. Use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses: Black ice typically forms first in shaded areas of the roadway and on bridges and overpasses that freeze first and melt last. Although the road leading up to a bridge may be fine, the bridge itself could be a sheet of ice.

Black ice typically forms first in shaded areas of the roadway and on bridges and overpasses that freeze first and melt last. Although the road leading up to a bridge may be fine, the bridge itself could be a sheet of ice. Move Over: Move over one lane for law enforcement and emergency roadside personnel assisting motorists. It is the law. If you are unable to move over, slow down.

Move over one lane for law enforcement and emergency roadside personnel assisting motorists. It is the law. If you are unable to move over, slow down. Don’t crowd the plow . As snow removal crews are out to clear the snow, drivers are reminded to give snow plows room to clear the snow.

. As snow removal crews are out to clear the snow, drivers are reminded to give snow plows room to clear the snow. Carry a winter weather kit in your car: Contents should include a fully charged cellphone (and car charger), ice scraper, blanket, warm winter clothing, flashlight with extra batteries, jumper cables, a bag of kitty litter, reflective triangles/flares, shovel, and cloth/paper towels.

News Center 7 will have updates on conditions throughout the day.

©2023 Cox Media Group