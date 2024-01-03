95-year-old woman walks away uninjured after crashing car into Miami County store

WEST MILTON — The front door of a Dollar Tree in Miami County was damaged after a car slammed into the store on Tuesday.

It marked a shattering start to 2024 in West Milton.

Wendy Dechellis works just down the street from the store. She called the crash “crazy.”

“I’ve heard of other people running into buildings, but you wonder how,” she said.

News Center 7′s John Bedell went to West Milton’s police department on Wednesday. There, officers showed him pictures of the damage.

Police Chief Doyle Wright said his officers got the call around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The report indicated the driver might have been trying to leave the scene.

“(We) found out later that wasn’t the case. It was actually just her backing out of there, trying to get back onto the pavement,” Wright said.

He also told Bedell that the driver was a 95-year-old woman. She wasn’t hurt but was shaken up after the impact.

“The driver had gotten confused with the gearshift and the brake, and the gas and jumped over the curb and ran into the actual foyer area, knocking the whole side of it down,” he explained.

