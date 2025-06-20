9,000-ton freighter gets stuck on river, freed by tugboats

CLEVELAND — Two tugboats freed a freighter stuck on the Cuyahoga River on Friday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, the motor vessel Sunnanvik became wedged in the canal at 12:43 a.m., CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

The tugboats, or “mini muscle machines,” freed the freighter just before 6 a.m.

No one on the boat was hurt.

The spokesperson for the Coast Guard also told 19 News that part of the dock was smashed when the freighter became stuck, and they will now investigate if the dock is safe.

