90-year-old man seriously injured in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A 90-year-old man is in the hospital after a crash in Logan County Thursday.

The crash was reported around 1:50 p.m. on US 68 in McArthur Twp., according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The Bellefontaine man was traveling northbound on US 68 near County Road 57 in his Ford Explorer when he went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.

The Ford overturned and ended on its side on the east side guardrail, deputies reported.

A medic took the man to Mary Rutan Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Deputies are investigating the crash.

