9 new firefighters sworn into duty at local meeting

MIAMISBURG — A local fire department has nine members to its fire department.

>>Group of new recruits start training to become local firefighters

The Miami Valley Fire District wrote on its social media page that nine new members were sworn in at Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting in Miamisburg.

Photos from the meeting show the nine members were sworn into service.

The new members are Courtney Seif, Matthew Woodgeard, Kyle Norman, Casey Whipp, Emma Brown, Austin White, Austin Johnson, Connor Bush, and Phillip Cruz.

9 members sworn into local fire department Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (Credit: Miami Valley Fire District)

9 members sworn into local fire department Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (Credit: Miami Valley Fire District)

9 members sworn into local fire department Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (Credit: Miami Valley Fire District)

©2024 Cox Media Group