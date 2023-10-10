9 area teams playing in Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — The schedule for the upcoming Flyin’ to the Hoop has been released.

The tournament, which will celebrate its 21st year, will take place over Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend from Jan. 12-15.

There, 33 high school teams representing seven states will compete at Trent Arena in Dayton.

This year, there are nine Dayton area teams participating, including Dunbar, Wayne, Fairmont, Alter, Centerville, Beavercreek, Preble Shawnee, Miami East, and Middletown.

News Center 7 spoke with Miami East’s head coach, Justin Roth after Tuesday’s announcement. He said he’s excited for his team to get a chance to play on a big stage.

“It’s really such a neat opportunity to showcase what they can do,” Roth said.

Here is the full schedule:

Friday, January 12, 2024

Game #1: 6:30 pm Combine Academy (NC) vs. Canyon Academy (AZ)

Game #2: 8:15 pm St. Vincent–St. Mary (OH) vs. Faith Family Academy (TX)

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Game #3: 11:30 am Dunbar (OH) vs. Walnut Ridge (OH)

Game #4: 1:15 pm Wayne Trace (OH) vs. Miami East (OH)

Game #5: 3:00 pm Canyon Academy (AZ) vs. Western Reserve Acad. (OH)

Game #6: 4:45 pm Lutheran East (OH) vs. Isidore Newman (LA)

Game #7: 6:30 pm Faith Family Academy (TX) vs. Garfield Heights (OH)

Game #8: 8:15 pm Westminster Academy (FL) vs. Alter (OH)

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Game #9: 11:30 am Newport (KY) vs. Middletown (OH)

Game #10: 1:15 pm Woodward (OH) vs. Beavercreek (OH)

Game #11: 3:00 pm Lutheran West (OH) vs. Wayne (OH)

Game #12: 4:45 pm Lima Sr (OH) vs. Pickerington Central (OH)

Game #13: 6:30 pm Oak Ridge (FL) vs. St. Ignatius (OH)

Game #14: 8:15 pm Isidore Newman (LA) vs. Centerville (OH)

Monday, January 15, 2024

Game #15: 11:30 am Lloyd Memorial (KY) vs. Preble Shawnee (OH)

Game #16: 1:15 pm Pickerington North (OH) vs. St. Xavier (OH)

Game #17: 3:00 pm Richmond Heights (OH) vs. Westminster Academy (FL)

Game #18: 4:45 pm Reynoldsburg (OH) vs. Oak Ridge (FL)

Game #19: 6:30 pm Sycamore (OH) vs. Fairmont (OH)

Tickets can be purchased here.

