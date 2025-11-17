85-year-old man dead after Ohio crash

SANDUSKY COUNTY — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash in Sandusky County.

The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of County Road 41 (Buckland Ave.) and State Route 53, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 85-year-old Richard Berger of Fremont was driving west on Buckland Ave. when he failed to yield as he crossed over to SR53.

Berger’s vehicle was hit by a pickup truck that was heading south on SR53.

Berger was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 38-year-old man from Sandusky, was treated at the scene.

